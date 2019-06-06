According to his campaign, Greg Gianforte filed paperwork with the Commissioner of Political Practices Thursday in order to launch a campaign for Montana’s Governor.

A campaign spokesperson says Gianforte will officially kick off his campaign and make a formal announcement in conjunction with the MTGOP convention in Helena, at the end of next week.

“After many conversations and encouragement from Montanans across the state, Greg has filed paperwork to launch a campaign for Governor.” – Gianforte Spokesperson

Ginforte's decision will open up Montana's lone congressional seat in 2020.

Gianforte first took the seat in Congress after former Congressman Ryan Zinke vacated the seat to take a position on President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

Gianforte was reelected to that seat in 2018 earning 50.9% of votes cast defeating Democrat Kathleen Williams and Libertarian Elinor Swanson.

Williams announced in April her campaign for 2020.

Gianforte previously ran for Governor in 2016 losing to incumbent Steve Bullock.

Bullock is termed out and has turned his attention to running for President.