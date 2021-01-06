CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement on Wednesday's events in Washington D.C.:

The United States of America is resilient. It has weathered many storms because of our form of government and our remarkable Constitution. The violence that we are witnessing in the U.S. Capitol dishonors our legacy and denigrates the “Shining City on the Hill” Ronald Reagan spoke of. Interfering with the peaceful transfer of power is an affront to the very Constitution that has made our country what it is. I believe America will not – cannot – stand for this assault on our democracy. I am heartbroken.

I encourage the entire country to follow the example that we have demonstrated here in Wyoming, a proper and peaceful expression of dissent – the cornerstone of free speech.