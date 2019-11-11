Helena, Mont.- The Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee has announced they will host a Montana GOP Gubernatorial Primary Debate on Tuesday, November 26th in the Lower Carroll College Campus Center starting at 6:00 p.m. The debate will be moderated by Webb Brown, former President of the Montana State Chamber of Commerce. The first of ten Republican Gubernatorial debates will focus on Montana jobs and the economy. Attorney General Tim Fox and Senator Dr. Al Olszewski have accepted the debate invitation. Representative Greg Gianforte declined to participate due to a previous commitment with family to celebrate Thanksgiving and will be traveling that day.

"I am looking forward to the upcoming debate and having the opportunity to share my vision for Montana’s economic future,” Dr. Olszewski said. “It’s disappointing to hear that Greg Gianforte has chosen not to participate in the debate and that the people of Montana will not have a chance to hear where he stands on some key issues. Nevertheless, I know Tim Fox and I will have a spirited debate and the people of Montana will have an opportunity to make a more informed choice for the Republican nominee for Governor in June of 2020.”

"The ability to debate issues, ideas, and opportunities important to Montanans is fundamentally one of the most important skills needed for our next governor,” Fox said. "Being able to debate fellow candidates with statesmanship and civility is a reflection of the leadership they will exemplify when elected. I am thrilled to debate jobs and the economy with Dr. Al Olszewski and applaud the efforts of the Lewis and Clark Republican Central Committee and Carroll College for making this debate happen."

“We are pleased to sponsor the first of this important series of debates,” stated Central Committee Chair, Lori Hamm. “It’s critical that the people of Montana have as many opportunities as possible to hear the candidates’ views on the issues that Montanans care about; certainly jobs and the economy is at the top of that list.”

In addition, the Lee Montana Newspapers which include the Billings Gazette, Butte Montana Standard, Helena Independent Record, Missoulian and Ravalli Republic have agreed to livestream the debate over their digital platforms.