Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is scheduled to deliver his farewell address on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET/12:45 p.m. MT.

You can watch Enzi’s remarks here or on CSPAN-2.

Please note: The exact time of Enzi’s speech may change if the Senate schedule changes.