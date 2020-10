MONTANA - Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kalispell on Saturday, Oct. 31 to campaign on behalf of Senator Steve Daines and other Montana GOP candidates.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Flathead County Fairgrounds grandstand, located at 265 N. Meridian Rd. #3888.

Ted Nugent will play the Star Spangled Banner at the rally.

You are asked to arrive for the rally by 5:30 p.m. and can register here.