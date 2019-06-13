Helena, MT – The Bullock for President campaign today submitted to the DNC its certification for inclusion in the first Democratic debate. After achieving the required support in three separate polls by qualifying outlets, Governor Bullock has met the standard for inclusion and looks forward to making his case on the stage in Miami.

As the only presidential candidate who won a Trump state, Governor Bullock will share his unique record of progressive accomplishment, and will emphasize the need to not just energize the Democratic base, but also win back the places Democrats have lost in order to get our country back on track.

Governor Bullock joined the presidential race less than one month ago, working through mid-May in Montana’s semiannual legislative session to ensure healthcare for nearly 100,000 people.