BILLINGS, Mont -- Billings Public School District is one of the largest in Montana with over 16 thousand students.
Today, the community voted on a 1.5-million-dollar mill levy. It is after 8-pm and those results are in.
The community has been anticipating the final vote on the 1.5 million dollar levy.
According to the Yellowstone County Elections Office. There are 36.44% who voted for the mill levy and 62.95% who voted against the levy. That is slightly over a 26% difference.
I spoke to superintendent Greg Upham and he says that this final no vote for the district means the operational budget will be impacted, but they will not cancel any programs, nor will they reduce any staff at this time.
He says, “I surely understand with the amount of inflation, the food cost, the gas cost, I am respectful to our community and what they are dealing with right now. So, in light of everything that’s going on, I appreciate this community for the support that it has given our schools. I understand the condition of our economy and we’ll just move forward.”
He says, it's the way the system works and the district is ready to pull up its bootstraps and work towards the future.