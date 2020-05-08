Ballots for June primary election have been mailed

BILLINGS, Mont. - In March of this year Governor Bullock signed the directive allowing counties to conduct all mail-in ballots. Today the secretary of state's office announces those ballots for the June second primary election have been mailed out.

Every active voter will be mailed a ballot, but for anyone who has moved or has been an inactive voter will need to contact the voter registration office to update their records.

Each voter will receive three ballots for each party, but can only vote on one ballot and will need to discard the other two. Once voter's have filled out their ballot they must seal it in the ballot secrecy envelope, which will go inside the return envelope. There is no postage required so voters can just drop the return envelope in the mail or return the ballot in person.

Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford says, "Come next Wednesday, you don't have a ballot in your mailbox, you might want to call the elections office or visit our website or the state's website and go to the my voter page, it will tell you where you're register, if you're registered, your status and if a ballot was mailed to you."

If you do miss the deadline to register to vote on May 26th there will be late voter registration in person at the county courthouse or on election day at the box office at Metra Park.

The ballots must be received by the elections office by June 2nd at 8 p.m. Rutherford advises mailing in your ballot -- at least a week before the deadline.