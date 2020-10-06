San Francisco, CA - The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a request by appellants to issue an emergency injunction on Tuesday.

The court was asked to issue an injunction to prevent mail-in ballots from being sent out to Montana voters on October 9th.

Joe Lamm, Ravalli County Republican Central Committee, Jeff Wagner, Sylvia Wagner, Fiona Nave, and Brent Nave are appealing the ruling by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen's September 30th decision.

The appellants contend that Governor Steve Bullock has overstepped in his capacity as Governor in his August 6th directive allowing Montana counties to conduct all mail-in elections for the general election if they so choose.

The appellants contend that it is the responsibility of setting election guidelines lies exclusively with the state legislature which has not allowed mail-in ballots for general elections in the past.

The Governor contends that he has the authority granted by the legislature to overrule statutes during a disaster or an emergency. The attorneys for the Governor contend that coronavirus pandemic falls into that category.

An opening brief in the case is scheduled for January 8, 2021.