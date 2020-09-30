BILLINGS, Mont. - Tuesday night's performance in the first presidential debate left many with more questions than answers.

With a debate full of interruptions and name calling, how does a professor of political science explain this to their students?

"There's no real explanation for that," says Dr. Paul Pope. "That was the worst debate probably in all of history of presidential debates."

After all is said and done, Dr. Paul Pope says there is no clear winner in Tuesday night's debate.

"Biden's performance was just okay. He didn't do anything spectacular. He was definitely more reserved and more presidential like than Trump was in his presentation," Pope says. "I don't think there's any value to the American people to have more debates if they're going to be anything resembling the one we had last night."

Following the presidential debacle in Cleveland, all eyes are now on the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Nominee Kamala Harris.

"Pence is not anything like Trump," says Pope. "He's much more reserved, he's much more of a traditional politician in terms of his public presence. Kamala Harris is very much the same way. I think this is going to be a stark contrast to the Trump vs. Biden debate."

The vice presidential debate will be held Wednesday, October 7 in Salt Lake City.