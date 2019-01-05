DUI driver intentionally hits car; runs into building in the Heights

A drunk driver caused damage to multiple properties in the Heights late Friday night.
According to Sgt. Gunther with Billings Police Department on Twitter, a 31-year-old male driving under the influence ran into a car and multiple properties.
At around 11:50 PM Friday night, BPD said the suspect intentionally hit a car in the parking lot of Arby's off of Main Street.
The suspect then drove away, and straight into the Anytime Fitness building at 1509 Main St. A gym employee said the damaged wall was boarded up at 2 AM Saturday morning.
The driver continued on across Wicks Lane, driving into a gravel parking lot near Wal-Mart. The suspect drove through a fence and ran over a tree in the Wal-Mart lot before being arrested on scene by Billings Police.
Sgt. Gunther said there were no reported injuries from the incident.
According to BPD, the suspect has three charges of criminal endangerment, one charge of a DUI, and multiple miscellaneous traffic charges.