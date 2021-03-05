BILLINGS - A police chase just before 9 a.m. Thursday meant a close call for one Billings mother, as they came within inches of her and her baby. However, the chase ended with the vehicle crashing into a parked beer truck.
It is reported that the beer truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash. Though the green Subaru smashed into the parked truck at a high rate of speed, the driver was un-phased.
Police say the man managed to crawl out of his car and ran away from police.
As for the mother, Terri Waller, she just narrowly escaped being hit herself.
"We just came back from the store and I was getting my son out of the backseat and I kinda heard him coming because he was doing at least 70 driving down the road, and I saw him, and I put my son back down and shut the door real quick and stood up against my car as close as I could, and he just came right by here and he came close to this little intersection right here and instead of slowing down he gassed it. I thought he was going to head out onto Montana Street," Waller said.
She says she got a good look at the driver and described him as a thin, white man around 5'7" or 5'8" tall, with long, brown hair. She says he was wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt with green writing on it and blue jeans.
"Even when he got out of the car, he didn't appear drunk or under the influence of anything," Waller said. "He was a little bit limping, so I think he probably did get hurt, but he didn't look intoxicated by any means... it was really scary."
Employees from the nearby liquor store say the man left his wallet in the car.
Police are still searching for the man.