BILLINGS, MT- The first public restroom in downtown Billings is nearly complete and should have a ribbon cutting on the new facility on August 17th.
“We have researched various public restroom facility options for our downtown for a number of years. The need has been there, but it’s taken time to find the one that meets our downtown's specific needs and wants.” shared Joe Stout, Director of Operations for the Business Improvement District (BID).
While most automated restrooms focus on easy cleaning, The Portland Loo facility focuses on the crime prevention aspect of public restrooms and will work with the BID’s Clean and Safe initiatives.
“The typical public toilet is mistakenly designed to make users as comfortable as possible which only increases the likelihood of illicit behavior. It might sound counter-intuitive, but the more privacy and accommodation a public toilet provides, the more it will be misused,” explained the Portland Loo website.
The Portland Loo was installed West of the Park 3 Parking Garage entrance (210 N. 27th St.) and this location was selected for being highly trafficked by the Billings community.
“We have plans to wrap the unit with art. It’s likely we will work with artist Terri Porta to extend her existing mural that the restroom now stands in front of,” said Katy Easton, CEO of the BID and Downtown Billings Alliance.
The project, led by the BID, received an initial Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in May 2021 for a total of $117,715 with a second CDBG of $75,000 in June 2023. The CDBG dollars came from Federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for community projects offering public health solutions in the wake of the Coronavirus. In January 2022 this specific BID project was granted additional funding of $70,000 from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district.