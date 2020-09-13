Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY... * IMPACTS: LOW HUMIDITIES, HOT TEMPERATURES, STRONG GUSTY WINDS, AND WIND SHIFT WITH A COLD FRONT WILL CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR. * AFFECTED AREA: IN NORTH CENTRAL WY FIRE ZONES...274...284. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT FIRE ZONES...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. IN SOUTHEAST MT FIRE ZONES...130...131. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: IN CENTRAL MT...GOLDEN VALLEY...MUSSELSHELL...WHEATLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL WY...BIG HORN...JOHNSON...SHERIDAN...WASHAKIE. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT...BIG HORN...CARBON...PARK...STILLWATER SWEET GRASS...YELLOWSTONE. IN SOUTHEAST MT...POWDER RIVER...ROSEBUD...TREASURE. IN SOUTHWEST MT...GALLATIN. * WIND: SOUTHWEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY: 5 TO 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES: 90 TO 100. * COLD FRONT: MONDAY EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. THESE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED. PLEASE AVOID BURNING, SECURE TOWING CHAINS SO THEY DO NOT DRAG ON ROADS, AND TAKE EXTRA CARE WITH CIGARETTES AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT COULD CAUSE A SPARK. &&