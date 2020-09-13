BILLINGS- People are asking for donations to help the Northern Cheyenne tribe to be dropped off at Lion’s Club Park in Red Lodge Monday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Linda Howard and John Potter will be at the park to collect food and money donation drop-offs.
If you are in Billings, you are asked to drop off donations at Linda Wetzel’s, 2024 Clark Avenue from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. There will be a drop off box outside the house for contact-less drop-off, however, if your foods are perishable you are asked to knock on the door.
Donations of checks can be made out to YELLOW BIRD LIFE WAYS and can be sent to Linda Howard at PO Box 270 in Red Lodge (59068) or left with her or Linda Wetzel on Monday.
If you can’t make the Red Lodge drop-off, you can contact Lexy Adams to arrange a drop at her house.