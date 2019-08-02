Dog gives birth to 20 puppies in an emergency C-section

A Texas vet says never in his life has he seen such a special delivery, 20 puppies born to one dog.
The score was born to mom Luna, who is a rescued lab mix.
Luna was running loose on a local Texas road and was picked up by animal control.
When Luna's labor wasn't progressing, animal control called in reinforcements.
The vet ended up performing a C-section.
A rescue group is stepping in to take Luna and her pups.
They will help bottle feed the brood since Luna can't keep up.
When they're weaned, volunteers will find them a fur-ever home.