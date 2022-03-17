BILLINGS, Mont. - A new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) online resource center has been launched by the Billings Chamber of Commerce.
According to the Billings Chamber of Commerce, they set out to make the DEI after asking themselves and business members, “ What’s best for Billings?”
Answers were in support of pursuing DEI in the workplace to support and encourage workforce attraction and retention efforts for the business community.
The new online resource center features assets and information, including a toolkit, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) resources, ways to connect in the community, relocation support and more the Chamber said.
“From the very first discussions about making DEI a Chamber priority, we have been committed to providing our members with tangible tools to help them create diverse, inclusive and equitable work environments,” says Julie Tschetter Seedhouse, DEI Netw ork Advisory Board chair and broker at Century 21. “This website is a product of that commitment—it's a place where people can find a wealth of information that will aid in their professional and personal growth.”
This work will allow us to provide practical tools to serve our business community, share the stories, and connect the people to opportunities,” says Carmelita Dominguez, DEI Network Advisory Board co-chair and practice manager of Montana Allergy & Asthma Specialists. “This is our chance to build something together that will grow our community and establish deeper roots.”
You can visit the DEI online resource center here.