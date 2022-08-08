BILLINGS, MT- Three disaster recovery centers in Montana will be closing this week, but loan applications through FEMA and the Small Business Administration are still available.
The DRC in Park County will be closing August 10th, Red Lodge's center will close August 12th, and the DRC in Fromberg will close August 13th.
Loans administered through FEMA and the Small Business Administration are still being offered for anybody that was impacted by the historic flooding in June.
"A lot of people don't apply for the loans because they're afraid of getting rejected," said Louise Porter, a Public Information Officer for the Small Business Administration.
"If anybody has questions they can feel free to reach out."
The deadline to apply for loans administered from FEMA and SBA is August 29th.
More information about how to apply and what qualifications are needed can be found at disasterassistance.gov.