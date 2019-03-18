Direct primary care clinic set to open in the Magic City

A new clinic opening up the first day of April is offering a new approach to primary healthcare in Billings.
Flex Family Health is a direct primary care clinic. It's one of five direct primary care clinics in the state of Montana. It's also the first and only direct primary care clinic in the Magic City.
Cole Whitmoyer is a nurse practitioner and future owner of Flex Family Health. He said direct primary care is a new model approach to caring for patients in that the patients' health insurance will not be billed or accepted for services done at Flex Family Health. Rather, patients will pay 59 dollars per month for an individual membership or 149 dollars per month for family memberships.
"We offer 80 to 90 percent of services that people will ever need in the beginning," Whitmoyer said.
Whitmoyer said this includes unlimited clinic visits, guaranteed same or next day appointments, and 24/7 access to the healthcare provider via phone, text, email or video calling. Flex Family Health will also offers low cost lab testing and prescriptions.
"It depends on what they want out of your healthcare," Whitmoyer said. "Some people, they don't go to the doctor that much. They don't seek out care and that's fine. It might not be great for them. The people we are targeting are those without insurance, those people with high deductibles and anybody who wants more time, more tailored health care experience."
Beginning April 1st, Flex Family Health will be paving a new way for health care and how patients are taken care of in and around the Billings area.
If you would like to become a member or are interested in Flex Family Health, you can contact Cole Whitmoyer by phone at 406-459-4486 or by email at cole@flexfamilyhealth.com. They also have a website at www.flexfamilyhealth.com