BILLINGS, Mont. - Two red pandas arrived to ZooMontana in Billings from Oregon earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post from ZooMontana, Pabu and Mei Mei are scouting out their new surroundings before they make their first appearance and join the other red panda, Duli, at the zoo.

As ZooMontana waits to introduce Pabu and Mei Mei to the public, patrons can donate to their wishlist.

ZooMontana said they will post updates of Pabu and Mei Mei frolicking and create interactive red panda trivia.