YVAS raising funds for cat named Lieutenant Dan, who lost his hind legs

BILLINGS - A cat named Lieutenant Dan, who recently lost both of his hind legs, is now in the care of a foster home through the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. The shelter is trying to raise money to order a wheel chair, fitted just for him.

"Lieutenant Dan is a really special cat to say the least. He came into us last week with some pretty gruesome injuries," said Tiffany Smith, Outreach Coordinator at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. ""He's doing pretty well getting along, all things considered, but yeah, a wheel chair would definitely improve his quality of life going forward, and cat wheel chairs are not super common and they're not super cheap so we are asking for the public's help not only towards his wheel chair but also toward his care going forward."

If you're not familiar with the name, Lieutenant Dan is the iconic movie character from the six-time Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. In the movie, Lieutenant Dan loses both of his legs in the Vietnam War.

Unlike Lieutenant Dan the movie character, despite losing two of his limbs, the shelter says Dan, the cat, is very loving and friendly.

"I can't imagine the pain he was in, but staff told me he was remarkably friendly, he was purring, and he loves to hold your hand," said Smith.

Lieutenant Dan is just one of the many animals the shelter sees every year who need special help. If you'd like to help fund Lieutenant Dan's wheel chair and medical costs, you can donate here. To learn more about the Yellowstone Valley Animal shelter you can go to their website.