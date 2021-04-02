BILLINGS - A cat named Lieutenant Dan, who recently lost both of his hind legs, is now in the care of a foster home through the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS). The shelter is trying to raise money to order a wheelchair fit just for him.

"Lieutenant Dan is a really special cat, to say the least. He came into us last week with some pretty gruesome injuries," Tiffany Smith, Outreach Coordinator at the YVAS, said. "He's doing pretty well getting along, all things considered. But yeah, a wheelchair would definitely improve his quality of life going forward. Cat wheelchairs are not super common and they're not super cheap, so we are asking for the public's help, not only towards his wheelchair, but also toward his care going forward."

If you're not familiar with the name, Lieutenant Dan is the iconic movie character from the six-time Oscar-winning film "Forrest Gump." In the movie, Lieutenant Dan loses both of his legs in the Vietnam War.

However, unlike the movie character Lieutenant Dan, the shelter says Dan, the cat, is very loving and friendly.

"I can't imagine the pain he was in, but staff told me he was remarkably friendly. He was purring, and he loves to hold your hand," Smith said.

Lieutenant Dan is just one of the many animals the shelter sees every year who need special attention. If you'd like to help fund Lieutenant Dan's wheelchair and medical costs, you can donate here. To learn more about the YVAS you can visit their website here.