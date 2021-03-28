UPDATE: MARCH 29 AT 5:50 P.M.

PARK COUNTY, Mont. - Springdale Fishing Access will remain closed for several weeks.

Though the fire was quelled by overnight moisture, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Fish, Wildlife & Parks said they are planning to clear the area of dense vegetation.

At this time, the fire is estimated to be about 20 acres in size. Chief Babcox says firefighters are working to reach several hot spots inside the perimeter that are surrounded by trees. Clearing vegetation will aid fire crews in their pursuit.

The fire department said they will continue to monitor the area this week.

The cause of the fire has not been identified yet. However, Chief Babcox says they have determined the fire was human caused.

An investigation is underway.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A wildfire has started in the Springdale Fishing Access area near Big Timber.

The fire is expected to continue burning through the night into tomorrow.

No crews are inside, as the cottonwoods are on fire and have created dangerous conditions.

Park County Rural Fire, Big Timber Fire, Park County Sheriff's office are all assisting on this fire. The wind made this fire move very quickly.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.