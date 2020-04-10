The Western Heritage Center is seeking digital submissions of art created in response to the COVID-19 Crisis.

Submissions will be eligible for the online exhibit, Art in Isolation: Response to COVID-19.

“This quarantine isn’t easy, but Montanans are responding by creating amazing things,” said Lauren Hunley, Western Heritage Center Community Historian. “We’re asking community artists to share their work with us online for this one-of-a-kind exhibit.”

The exhibit will exist entirely online and is open to all ages, abilities, and artistic mediums. “We’ll take paintings, photography, poetry, music, dances, cross-stitch – you name it,” said Hunley.

All artwork must be original pieces created in response to COVID-19.

Artists must be residents of Montana and submit digital files of their artwork online by April 20th, 2020.

To submit your artwork, complete the online for by clicking here.