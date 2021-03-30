Supporting Landon's Miracle League Baseball Field through Landon's Legacy Foundation

BILLINGS - Jersey Mike's Day of Giving is on March 31, and this year, both Billings locations are donating 100% of the day's sales to Landon's Legacy Foundation.

Landon's Legacy Foundation was created in memory of a boy named Landon, who passed away in 2013 after living with spina bifida his entire life. It was Landon's dream to play baseball, but his condition kept him from pursuing his passion.

Landon's Legacy Foundation is hoping to reach their goal of $1 million to build Landon's Miracle League Baseball Field in the spring of 2021. With the field's solid surface, handicap accessible facilities and built in splash pads to help players cool down, playing baseball can be a reality in Billings for people living with disabilities.

"Having the opportunity to have this all-inclusive Miracle Field, as well as playground and splash pad, will definitely impact anyone in our communities, such as kids with special needs that currently don't have a place to play, our wounded warriors who never thought they'd be able to play again and senior citizens to continue play as they age. So it'll just be a fantastic addition to our community," DeAnn Visser, Capitol Campaign Director for the Landon's Legacy Foundation, said.

Jersey Mike's General Manager Jensen Williams is a former classmate of Landon's from Billings West High School. Williams and Jersey Mike's West End owner, John Vagner, said they want to help Landon's family reach their $1 million goal.

"The Billings community has been awesome. They've been great to support Landon's Legacy, and certainly helping what we're trying to do in their mission," Vagner said.

Vagner says the two Jersey Mike's locations in Billings are both in the Top five of most dollars fundraised for local charities among all Jersey Mike's locations nationwide.

