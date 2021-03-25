St. Vincent Healthcare donates cribs while promoting safe sleep practices

BILLINGS - St. Vincent Healthcare is donating portable cribs to families in need through the YWCA and the Family Tree Center.

Kristin O'Brien, a registered nurse at St. Vincent, says it's vital for babies to have a safe sleep space, such as a crib or bassinet, to prevent sleep related deaths. According to the CDC, in 2018, there were about 3,500 sudden unexpected infant deaths in the U.S., most occurring because of accidental suffocation or strangulation while sleeping.

"We are educating families in the hospital, providing wearable blankets for an extra layer of safety for them to take home. We also have the cribs available throughout the hospital and through these community resources so we can better support our whole community," O'Brien said.

Alyssa Keller, the Emergency Services Coordinator at the YWCA, says the donations will help many families in the Magic City provide a safe sleeping environment for their children.

"If it weren't for these cribs they would probably be co-sleeping, and we know that that is dangerous. So these cribs are going to provide some much needed safety for the women who come here to seek safe shelter anyways," Keller said.

St. Vincent is recognized as a Gold Recipient by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program for their commitment to promoting safe sleep practices.