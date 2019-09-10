Yellowstone County, MT - The Shepherd School District has much to look forward to after voters approved two bonds Tuesday night bringing an additional $11.9 million dollars into the district.
Voters approved the Elementary Bond 53.63% to 46.37% and the High School Bond 54.29% to 45.71%.
With the money the school district will be able to build a new cafeteria so the kitchen staff will not have to haul food from building to building to feed students. Elementary students currently eat their lunch in their classroom.
The bonds will also allowed the school system to build new classrooms to account for those lost when the district closed the 1911 Kindergarten building.
The bonds will also provided for a new library to replace the one currently housed in an old restaurant.
The bonds will also allow for new science classrooms to be added to the high school and middle school, as well as a new Family and Consumer Science room.
The district will also be able to add a 5,000 sq.ft. weight and cardio room for Physical Education purposes.