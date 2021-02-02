MONTANA - Henny Scott was known as a loving, funny, and talented girl on the Northern Cheyenne reservation.

In December of 2018, she went missing while she was hanging out with friends until she was found dead two weeks later. She was 14 years old.

A forensic examination determined Henny Scott died of hypothermia and that the manner of death was accidental.

The U.S. Attorney's office announced in August of 2019 that they would not be seeking federal charges in her death.

It was a decision that left her parents and community devastated in its wake.

For this episode of Vanished: A Native American Epidemic, Diane Casanova sat down with Henny's parents, Nathan Stops and Apolonia Castro, on what would have been her 17th birthday.

"If you knew her man, she was awesome," Stop says.

"All you'd remember is laughs," Castro says. "Your belly would hurt from listening to her, she had all kinds of crazy stories and jokes."

The podcast is available now on Spotify, Apple podcasts, or you can listen to the episode here.