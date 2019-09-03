Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BILLINGS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS: LOW HUMIDITIES, HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND WIND SHIFT WITH A COLD FRONT WILL CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR. * AFFECTED AREA: IN NORTH CENTRAL WY FIRE ZONE....274. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT FIRE ZONES...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: IN CENTRAL MT...GOLDEN VALLEY...MUSSELSHELL...WHEATLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL WY...SHERIDAN. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT...BIG HORN...CARBON...PARK...STILLWATER SWEET GRASS...YELLOWSTONE. IN SOUTHWEST MT...GALLATIN. * COLD FRONT: BETWEEN 4 AND 8 PM WEDNESDAY. * WIND: WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH IN THE AFTERNOON, BECOMING NORTHWEST BEHIND THE COLD FRONT. * HUMIDITY: 10 TO 20 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES: 90 TO 100 DEGREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&