Update 9/3 7:26PM : According to NorthWestern Energy's power outage map power has been fully restored.
Roughly 3,000 NorthWestern Energy customers were in the dark on Billings West End Tuesday evening.
According to NorthWestern Energy's power outage map 2,517 customers were without power around 5:15 PM Tuesday night.
Media representatives with Northwestern Energy confirmed that the power was expected to be back on by 7:30PM but they could not say what caused the outage.
A smaller cluster of roughly 800 customers also reported power outages near S24th Street and King Ave W.
Northwestern estimated power would be restored to those customers by 8:00PM.