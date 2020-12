Legendary rock band Pearl Jam is matching up to $10,000 of donations from fans in honor of Giving Tuesday.

From Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Tuesday, Dec. 8, fans can donate to some of the Pearl Jam's longtime partnered non-profit organizations, and members of the band will match the contribution.

One of the non-profits includes the Missoula Food Bank, along with other nonprofits from Nashville, New York and Seattle.