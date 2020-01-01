A fatal crash reported on Molt Road on New Year's Eve appears to be more than what first responders initially thought.
According to Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley Billings Police officers got involved in the investigation around 7:30 PM Tuesday night.
Wooley says investigators with the BPD worked through the night and into the morning hours to execute a search warrant at 927 Ninebark Street, in Billings.
Wooley says investigators believe the deceased from the car accident, a 72 year old female from Billings and wife of the driver, was killed prior to the car accident.
The driver of the vehicle and husband of the deceased, Daniel Scheihing, a 70 year old Billings man, was arrested for Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence. Scheihing was booked into custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
Wooley says BPD has taken over the investigation and is working closely with the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending autopsy, at which time the YCSO Coroner will release her name.