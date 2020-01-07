Billings, MT—January 7 2020—Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announce a new cookie variety for the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie™ season.
The new Girl Scout Cookie, Lemon-Ups™, is a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes favorites such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Trefoils®. Lemon-Ups are available in select council markets including Montana and Wyoming.
While the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie program begins this month for some councils, GSMW’s Cookie program begins next month. Girl Scouts across Montana and Wyoming will be selling Girl Scout Cookies beginning Friday, February 7th through April 19th. Councils conduct their cookie season for about a six- to eight-week period per year, most between January and April, but some as early as September.
Customers will also see refreshed cookie packaging (with the same great taste!) this year. The packaging continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about with updated images featuring current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members—from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.
Please note: While Girl Scouts of the USA is officially launching the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Season now, the Girl Scout Cookie Program for Montana and Wyoming does not begin until February 7th.