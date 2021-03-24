Multimillion dollar Billings mansion off the market

BILLINGS - Former mobile home park owners, Jock and Kathy Clause, are now the new owners of 5650 Canyonwoods Drive, a 30,000 square foot residence nestled just underneath the Rims in the Ironwood Estates.

The home was uninhabited for quite some time, listed for sale at $11.5 million. That is until Real Estate Agent Dawn Maddux closed the deal on the home for $7.5 million, according to court documents. Maddux says she plans to donate $50,000 of her commission to local charities.

The mansion sits several yards away from a gated enclosure, leaving room for much intrigue from Billings's residents. But it's not just the home's elegance and level of luxury that mystify people in the Magic City.

The mansion was previously owned by Larry Price Jr., a big shot in the coal mining industry who was involved in some shady and illegal business dealings. The money he used to build the home in 2014 came from running a multimillion dollar fraudulent scheme.

According to U.S. District Court documents, Price embezzled over $20 million from three coal-related companies. Price also admitted to faking his own kidnapping three years ago, after he told FBI investigators he'd been drugged and abducted by a motorcycle gang in Virginia.

In Dec. 2018, Price pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of making a false official statement.

Before the mansion's sale, the property belonged to Three Blind Mice, a limited liability company, whom Price defrauded before he went to prison.

Price is currently serving a five year sentence.