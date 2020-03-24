Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...SOUTHWESTERN YELLOWSTONE. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM TODAY TO 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED OVERNIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. BE PREPARED FOR SLOWER COMMUTE TIMES WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&