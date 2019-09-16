BILLINGS, MONTANA, September 16, 2019 — The Montana Red Cross is partnering with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during its Day of Service to install free smoke alarms in Billings homes.
On Sept. 21, the Red Cross, church members and community volunteers will go door-to-door installing free smoke alarms and teaching families about fire safety. The event will run from 8:45 a.m. to noon and will start at the LDS church, 3595 Monad Road.
“Every day, seven people lose their lives in home fires across this country – often because they don’t have working smoke alarms and a plan how to escape safely during a home fire,” said Abbra Firman, Red Cross disaster program manager in eastern Montana. “We look forward to working with our partners and volunteers to make these Billings homes safer.”
In the past year, the Red Cross responded to 156 disasters across Montana, the vast majority of which were home fires. On average, people have just two minutes to escape their home during a fire so working smoke alarms can make all the difference.
More volunteers are needed to help install alarms and speak with families about fire safety. Volunteers will go out in teams of three, and training will be provided. To register to volunteer at the Sept. 21 event, visit volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=6757 or call 406-493-8778.
To request free smoke alarms be installed in your home, visit getasmokealarm.org or call 406-210-8286.
Through its Home Fire Campaign, the American Red Cross has installed more than 1.8 million smoke alarms across the country and saved more than 620 lives since 2014.
To learn more about how to prevent fires in your home and what to do in case of fire, visit www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/fire.
