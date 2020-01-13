MILES CITY - The Red Cross has been called in to assist a Miles City family following a fire that ruined their home Sunday afternoon.
According to Fire Chief Brandon Stevens the fire was reported Sunday January 12th at 2:36 PM by a neighbor.
Heavy smoke was seen exiting the manufactured home on Albert Drive.
Fire crews were able to make entry and determine the home was unoccupied except for three dogs and a cat.
Firefighters tried unsuccessfully to revive the animals.
Chief Stevens says the occupant and her two small children lost most of their possessions in the fire. An estimate of the total cost of the damage is not available as this posting... but is deemed significant.
Chief Stevens adds that the fire is ruled accidental.