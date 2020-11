BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to participate in two online meetings to voice their opinion on the 27th Street Railroad Crossing Project in Downtown Billings.

The first meeting is December 1st from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The second meeting is December 1st from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to register to one of the online forums, you can do so here.