Entrepreneurs launch 'Munchie Bus', a one-of-a-kind mobile convenience store

BILLINGS - A trio of Billings businessmen are taking the 'convenience' part of convenience stores to a whole new level!

Keenan McIntire, Michael Crowder and Frank Garcia remodeled a passenger bus into a mobile convenience store they call the 'Munchie Bus.' The bus carries all kinds of items, from candy, to lip balm, to hot coffee.

"It's so important for people who can't get away from their house. They don't have a car, people on house arrest, single moms with no car, or senior citizens that can't get out, just anyone who needs a grocery store come to them if they can't get away," Co-Founder McIntire said.

The founders say they are launching a mobile app soon, so people can request the bus to come to any location, whether that be a home address or at your kid's soccer game. They said they also installed flashing lights, similar to those on a school bus, for children who may be grabbing a quick snack while the bus is stopped.

The three entrepreneurs say they are sticking to one bus, servicing Billings, for now, but they hope to expand to 40 or even 400 busses around the state in the near future.