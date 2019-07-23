JULY 23, 2019 – Crow Fair Celebration and Powwow will premiere on RFD-TV’s Special Cowboy Moments this Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
Filmed in 2018, this episode highlights the 100-year anniversary of the annual powwow, parade and rodeo held in Crow Agency, located in Southeast Montana. Part family-reunion, part celebration of heritage, the event draws Crow tribal members plus members of other tribes to the region, and is dubbed as the “Tipi Capital of the World” for the hundreds of tipis erected in family camps.
Generations ago, the Plains Indians developed an intimate relationship with horses. Today many Crow tribal members retain that closeness with lifestyles in ranching, rodeo and racing. This episode looks at that relationship and how the customs and rituals of today honor those of days-gone-by.
Crow Fair typically includes daily parades; powwow with the Grand Entry, drumming and various dances; an Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR); and Indian Relay races.
This year’s celebration will take place August 14 – 19 at Crow Agency, Montana located near the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. It is the largest powwow in the state, as well as one of the largest in the nation.
For a sneak-peak, see this link. The episode was produced by Wild Rose Productions and Ken Howie Studios with support from Visit Southeast Montana and the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development.
To learn more about Visit Southeast Montana tourism see www.southeastmontana.com.
For more information on the region contact Brenda Maas, marketing manager for Visit Southeast Montana, at brenda@southeastmontana.com, office: 406-294-5270 or mobile: 406-690-6307.