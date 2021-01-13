WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congresswoman Liz Cheney joined nine other Republicans Wednesday in a vote supporting a single article of impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Cheney, who serves in a senior GOP leadership role, was immediately attacked by conservatives, including Representative Matt Rosendale of Montana.
Rosendale Tweeted:
Rep. Cheney did not consult with the rest of our conference before supporting impeachment.— Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) January 13, 2021
She failed to abide by the spirit of the Conference rules & is ignoring the preferences of Republican voters.
I'm calling on her to step down as Conference Chair.https://t.co/PEI21jwAv0
Congresswoman Liz Cheney explained her reasoning for the vote in a call with members shortly after the House vote concluded.