Billings police say they have recovered a 7-year old child after the boy was reported as being kidnapped during a car theft.
According to Sgt. Nate West the child was inside a silver Chevy Malibu Saturday evening when the vehicle was taken from 520 North 27th St. just before 6:00 PM.
Sgt. West says officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Clark Avenue where the child was found unharmed.
Sgt. West says the child was let out of the car shortly after it was taken.
No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.