UPDATE: 1:34 PM
Sheriff Mike Linder spoke with KULR-8 briefly by phone Sunday afternoon.
Linder confirms that his office is assisting in what appears to be a fatal crash near Dunn Mountain.
Sheriff Linder says this is a remote area with spotty cell service. Investigators are making their entry point from Old Divide Road.
Linder says efforts are moving as quickly as possible with the threat of bad weather moving in.
Multiple tips into KULR indicate a small plane left Billings Logan International Airport and did not return Saturday.
KULR-8 contacted Kevin Ploehn with the airport who did confirm a small plane did go down 30-miles North of the city.
No details regarding the the aircraft and number of people aboard were released.
A family member of one of the passengers tells KULR-8 that none of the people aboard the crash survived. KULR-8 is working to confirm from authorities.
KULR-8 is working to get additional information from local and federal authorities.
This is a developing story which will be updated once additional details are confirmed.