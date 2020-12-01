The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office identifies the body of the woman pulled from the Yellowstone River over the weekend as 22-year-old Amelia Brooks, who was last seen in October.

Brooks had been reported missing to the Billings Police Department on October 15th, and was last seen two days prior.

Sheriff Mike Linder says deputies responded to a report of a deceased body at the Arrow Island fishing access on Saturday, November 28th. The body was discovered by a man who was hunting in the area.

Linder says deputies arriving on scene found the body laying in just a few inches of river water. Her body was recovered and transported to the State Forensic Facility in Billings.

The sheriff says no signs of foul play were discovered during the autopsy. The cause of death is pending as the department awaits toxicology reports.

Linder says getting the results of those reports may take a few months.

No other information is being released at this time.