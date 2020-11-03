BILLINGS, MT - There have been no arrests in either of the weekend shootings reported in Billings on Sunday, November 1st.

Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley says detectives believe the 30-year-old man who died after being shot outside a residence on the 4100 block of King Avenue East knew the shooter.

Wooley says Billings Police will not be releasing any additional information about this shooting. The victim's name will eventually be released by the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office.

Police are also continuing to search for the person responsible for shooting a 27-year-old Laurel man Sunday morning.

That shooting was reported at 2:20 a.m. on the 200 block of Terry Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Terry Avenue shooting to contact their detective division at 406-657-8375.