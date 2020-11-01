BILLINGS, MT - November is starting in a violent fashion for the City of Billings as officers were called out to two separate shootings Sunday morning.

The Billings Police Department tweeted about each incident roughly an hour apart.

The first shooting was reported at 2:20 a.m. on the 200 block of Terry Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No other information about this shooting was immediately available.

Billings Police also reported they were working a homicide shortly before 5 a.m. This incident happened on the 4100 block of King Avenue East. A 30-year-old man had been shot.

The victim died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Both of the shootings remain under investigation.

This is a developing story.