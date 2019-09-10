Billings, MT - The Billings City Council will soon have some new faces at the Dais. But who that will be in each district is still to be determined.
Council races were thinned to two candidates each Tuesday following the municipal primary.
Advancing in Ward 1 are Kendra Shaw and John Armstrong.
In Ward 2, incumbent Roy Neese will face Randy Heinz.
Ward 3 did not have a primary. Danny Choiki will appear on the November ballot with Aldo A Rowe.
In Ward 4, Pam Purinton and Carmelita Dominguez advance to the general election.
And in Ward 5, Mike Boyett and Dennis Ulvestad advance.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum at MSU Billings to give voters a chance to meet the finalists.
The candidate forum will take place a Petro Hall on Thursday, September 19th at 5:30 pm.
Candidate from all 5 wards are expected to participate.
Election results from the Yellowstone County Elections Office