Mountain Weather
Overnight, the Yellowstone Club picked up 12” of new snow, 6” fell at Big Sky, and 1-2” across the rest of the advisory area. Winds are 20-30 mph out of the south and west, with gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures are in the single digits to teens F. Winds today will be 20-30 mph from the southwest. An inch or two of snow will fall by this afternoon with 4-6” possible by tomorrow morning, favoring the southern ranges and Cooke City.
Snowpack and Avalanche Discussion
|Northern Madison
6 to 12” of low density new snow fell near Big Sky overnight. Moderate to strong southwest winds have built thick drifts on windloaded slopes. Snowfall totals have been variable across zone over the last three days – the greatest danger is in areas with the most new snow. If you find deep new snow and thick wind drifts, avoid all avalanche terrain. Avalanches can break under the new snow, or much deeper, including all the way to the ground (photo, video). Human triggered avalanches are likely and the avalanche danger is CONSIDERABLE.
|Cooke City
Triggering an avalanche is likely in Cooke City on any steep slope today. While the deep powder from this week’s storm is settling, weak layers deeper in the snowpack will take longer to heal from the large load they’ve received since New Year’s (40” of snow with 4” of snow water equivalent). Yesterday, riders near Daisy Pass saw a fresh snowmobile triggered avalanche on Chimney Rock and a larger natural avalanche that broke during the storm (photo, photo). Give these weak layers more time to adjust - stay off steep slopes today. Dangerous avalanche conditions exist and the avalanche danger is CONSIDERABLE.
|Bridger Range
|Northern Gallatin
With little new snow overnight, the wind drifted slabs that formed in the Bridger and Northern Gallatin Ranges over the previous several days will be harder to trigger today. However, caution is still merited. Yesterday, Dave got a dramatic test result near the Throne and decided to stick to lower angled terrain (video). Stay on alert for signs that wind drifts have remained unstable – cracks shooting out from your ski tips are a clear sign to find a lower angled or less windloaded slope. The avalanche danger is MODERATE today.
|Southern Madison
|Southern Gallatin
|Lionhead Range
The mountains around West Yellowstone haven’t been seen much new snow this week. The snowpack is slowly adjusting and becoming less unstable (video). However, there is widespread weak snow at the ground that remains worrisome. On Thursday, I remotely triggered a small slide (6” deep and 10’ wide) from 100’ away on a low elevation slope near Hebgen Lake(photo). Triggering larger slides remains possible. For today, the avalanche danger is rated MODERATE.
If you get out, please send us your observations no matter how brief. You can fill out an observation form, email us (mtavalanche@gmail.com), leave a VM at 406-587-6984, or Instagram (#gnfacobs).