BILLINGS, MT - A patient at Aspen Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center says she filed complaints with her facility and with the state, alleging the facility needs to do more to care for patients.

Bobbi Schenderline claims residents of the facility are isolated and suffering because the staff can't keep up with their needs.

Schenderline says, "it was the stuff nightmares are made of. I had no idea that they're all locked in there just as lonely and scared as I was."

Schenderline grew frustrated that her complaints were not immediately resolved, so she took her story to social media posting in a popular customer service group on Facebook.

Schenderline explains she is staying at the facility to treat a leg injury. While there she contracted COVID-19. "We were not allowed to shower because they felt like they didn't want to contaminate other people," said Schenderline. She continued adding. "I've spent five days in the same clothing because my clothes went to the laundry and they refused to bring them back."

Schenderline says that that after weeks of cold food, barely any showers, and missing clothes she decided to venture out of her room for help. She says she put on an n95 mask and started calling out. She says it wasn’t the staff who responded. "It was the most horrendous thing I've ever heard. Those people behind the doors begging for help."

Schenderline says a nurse heard her shouting, but told her to go back to her room, and she wasn't allowed to be out. But Schenderline says, all of this is not the staff's fault. "This is a management issue. This is not the nurses, and not the CNAs. They don't have the staff. Sometimes we were dealing with one CNA for 70 residents."

We reached out to Aspen Meadows, and the company that owns the facility, EmpRes Healthcare. While they declined to be interviewed for this story they did send us a statement.

The statement acknowledges the Facebook post saying in part, "immediately after our staff were made aware of the post, an internal investigation was launched. We also immediately reported the concerns to the state."

The Department of Health and Human Services publishes complaints against nursing and rehabilitation facilities on their website.

We found a previous complaint filed against Aspen Meadows in 2018. That complaint specifically mentions staffing shortages and cites a federal law that residents must be free from abuse and neglect.

The facility did answer that complaint stating an in-service was held in August of that year to address the filling of open shifts to maintain appropriate staffing ratios while also ramping up recruiting efforts and retention efforts.