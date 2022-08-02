Diane Casanova

Diane has been with KULR-8 for several years. After finding a job with KULR through the annual Jobs Jamboree in 2017, she worked as a producer for before moving up to senior producer, executive producer, and now news director.
Originally from Texas, Diane has fallen in love the mountains and plains of Montana, as well as the kindness of all its’ people. She is always on the hunt for the next story that will serve the community at large, whether it’s by making people smile or teaching them something they might not otherwise have known.
She’s also the host of our podcast “Vanished: A Native American Epidemic.” The project focuses the disproportionate amount of missing and murdered Indigenous people’s cases and the effect that those losses have on their families.
When she’s not doing a million and one things at the station, you can find Diane hiking, reading, or hanging out with her cool cats, Nefertiti and Purrcy.