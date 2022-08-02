Diane Casanova

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...124...127...128. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: West to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 13 to 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Lower to mid 90s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&