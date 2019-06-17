Gregory Scott Green is back in Yellowstone County after being extradited from Nevada over the weekend.
According to jail records Green was booked sometime Sunday June 16th.
Green had been held in the Clark County Detention Facility in Henderson, Nevada since Mid-April on unrelated charges.
According to Billings Police, Green is suspected of killing Laura Johnson in September of 2018.
According to the affidavit in the case, surveillance video obtained from a neighbors home shows Green loading a bag which could have contained Johnson's body into a white pickup truck outside their home.
Billings Police have still not located Johnson's remains.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of Johnson's remains.
In April, Gregory Scott Green was charged with deliberate homicide in the disappearance of Laura Johnson.
Johnson disappeared in September 2018. Investigators said they believe she was killed by Green and her body dumped somewhere south of Laurel.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for potential burial sites, ground disturbances, and any evidence of two red rectangular suitcases in the areas south of Laurel and east of Billings in the Shepherd, Worden, and Huntley areas.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the BPD investigations division at 406-657-8473.