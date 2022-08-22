The deadline to apply for Individual Assistance in Yellowstone, Park, Stillwater, and Carbon Counties is on August 29, 2022.
FEMA encourages Montanans in these counties to apply for assistance as soon as possible by visiting disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. Applicants using a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, should give FEMA the number for that service.
Applicants wanting to speak with someone in person can also visit the DRC at the United Way of Yellowstone County in Billings, which will remain open through the application period.
As of August 22, there have been 828 total registrations in Carbon, Park, Stillwater, and Yellowstone Counties. FEMA has disbursed more than $2.4 million to Montanans affected by flooding.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is a Montana managed, federally funded program that provides up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits to individuals who have lost work as a direct result of a major natural disaster.
DUA claims are being accepted by the Department via phone at (406) 444-3454. DUA claims agents are available from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The deadline to apply for DUA is Aug. 26, 2022, for Yellowstone County.
Farm and ranch owners can apply for federal assistance for agricultural assets through the Montana Farm Service Agency’s Emergency Conservation program. Grants and loans are available to provide relief to repair damage caused by natural disasters. FEMA assistance is also available for personal property damage.
For residents in need of help with agricultural loss can contact their county’s local Farm Service Agency branch or by contacting Kami Kraus with the USDA Farm Service Agency at: (406) 351-8016.
The application period for relief closes Sept. 2, 2022 .
Free Disaster Legal Services is now available for Montana survivors. They can reach legal assistance by calling 888-743-5749.
Survivors can call the hotline anytime or leave a message after working hours. Survivors can also request interpretation assistance, if needed.
Hotline callers can get help with legal issues such as:
‒ FEMA and SBA financial benefits
‒ Home repair contracts and property insurance claims
‒ Re-doing wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster
‒ Price gouging, scams, or identity theft
‒ Landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure
‒ Disability-related access to federal, state, and local disaster programs.
Disaster Legal Services works with state and local partners to provide free legal help for low-income disaster survivors. The service is a partnership between the American Bar Association young Lawyers Division, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), State Bar of Montana and Montana Legal Services Association.